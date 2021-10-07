Syncari Report Confirms Organizations Are Ignoring Their Chaotic, Untrustworthy Data
Nearly all (96%) of C-levels don’t trust their data; 9 in 10 of all respondents don’t trust data matches across top business systems. Syncari, the company behind the world’s first no-code data automation platform, released its groundbreaking report, The Great Divide: Why Organizations Are Ignoring Their Chaotic Data. The report found that trust in corporate data is at a minimum, the increased complexity in modern software structure is causing rampant issues, and the methods by which corporate data is collected and analyzed are stretching available resources to the limit of breaking.martechseries.com
