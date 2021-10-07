Syncari Report Confirms Organizations Are Ignoring Their Chaotic, Untrustworthy Data

Personalization Send Time Supports Customers In the Face of an Evolving Privacy Landscape. Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced improvements to Personalization Send Time enabling customers to optimize customer engagement by using a blend of metrics to calculate the best time to send emails to individuals. Sailthru has also added Apple Mail client detection in the platform, which will allow for accurate segmentation and reporting. The world of privacy continues to evolve and these latest Sailthru updates enable marketers to maximize their reach and impact in light of the Apple Mail Privacy Protection release changes with iOS 15.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO