CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Syncari Report Confirms Organizations Are Ignoring Their Chaotic, Untrustworthy Data

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly all (96%) of C-levels don’t trust their data; 9 in 10 of all respondents don’t trust data matches across top business systems. Syncari, the company behind the world’s first no-code data automation platform, released its groundbreaking report, The Great Divide: Why Organizations Are Ignoring Their Chaotic Data. The report found that trust in corporate data is at a minimum, the increased complexity in modern software structure is causing rampant issues, and the methods by which corporate data is collected and analyzed are stretching available resources to the limit of breaking.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

OneTrust Previewing Trust Platform at TrustWeek 2021

OneTrust’s platform brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG to transform compliance into trust as a competitive advantage. Tomorrow, during the opening keynote of OneTrust user conference TrustWeek, OneTrust will share details of the product roadmap and overall trust platform. During the live-streamed session, OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday and Chief Strategy Officer Blake Brannon will detail how companies can bring together privacy, data governance, ESG, ethics and compliance, and security into a centralized platform of trust that achieves measurable business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Smart Data Solutions Announces 2022 Customer Symposium

Smart Data Solutions, a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to health plans and TPAs, announced they will be hosting their Customer Symposium May 4th to May 6th, 2022, after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Marketing Technology News: Ada Places No....
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Axiad Joins FIDO Alliance to Further an Identity-first Mindset, Helping Organizations Realize the Benefits of Passwordless

Axiad is committed to the FIDO Alliance mission of changing the nature of authentication. Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced its membership in the FIDO Alliance, an association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. The FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems’ Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content

Mobility-based solution brings innovation to compliance documentation with easy personalization and flexible control over document content. Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, announced today that its new Simplicity Mobile solution is helping financial institutions like Nicolet Bank, 1st Colonial Community Bank, and Magnolia State Bank, extend their mobile reach and remove the friction customers experience when opening accounts through digital channels.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jaworski
martechseries.com

Sailthru Enhances Personalization Algorithm To Ensure Maximum Performance After Apple MPP Changes

Personalization Send Time Supports Customers In the Face of an Evolving Privacy Landscape. Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced improvements to Personalization Send Time enabling customers to optimize customer engagement by using a blend of metrics to calculate the best time to send emails to individuals. Sailthru has also added Apple Mail client detection in the platform, which will allow for accurate segmentation and reporting. The world of privacy continues to evolve and these latest Sailthru updates enable marketers to maximize their reach and impact in light of the Apple Mail Privacy Protection release changes with iOS 15.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

airfocus Adds Insights Functionality for Better Management of Customer Feedback on Products

Modular product management platform enables more effective customer listening and use of insight to shape products and solve problems. airfocus has added new insights functionality to its modular product management platform that allows for more effective capturing of customer feedback relating to products. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

New Report Finds 83% Of Consumers Worldwide Would Browse or Buy Products in Messaging Conversations

Positive consumer sentiment toward AI-powered messaging has almost doubled in the last year. LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in Conversational AI, revealed the 2021 results from its Consumer Preferences for Conversational Commerce & AI report, providing a global outlook on how consumers view conversational commerce, customer care, and Conversational AI. The survey, which fielded responses from over 5,000 participants worldwide, found that consumers are looking to browse and buy through messaging now more than ever before.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Validation#Marketing Automation#Enrichment Team Engages#Accelerate Digital#Mdm#Rpa#Cdp#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Trinity Audio
martechseries.com

Habu and Ibotta Partner to Provide Exclusive Data through Privacy- and Governance-Safe Collaboration to Power Advanced Analytics, Measurement, and Attribution for CPG Companies

Innovative Analytics and Measurement Solutions Allow Brands to Succeed in New Cookieless World. Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, announced its partnership with leading rewards platform and technology company, Ibotta. The partnership enables CPG companies to securely and seamlessly access high-value transaction data in privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments and empowers brands to unlock and accelerate new insights to fuel profile enrichment, journey analysis, and closed-loop attribution.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bizagi Announces Process Mining and Innovative New Delivery Model

Leading automation platform now includes process mining to help customers to further optimize business transformation initiatives. Bizagi, a leader in low-code automation, has made a series of platform announcements at Bizagi Catalyst, the annual event for process automation and transformation professionals. The virtual conference brings together people from across the globe to discuss success strategies and best practices for automation and transformation programs.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

OpenText Offers New MDR Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience & Compliance

Reduce risk and impact of ransomware and advanced security threats while enabling compliance. OpenText announced two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Attentive Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner

Attentive selected as a preferred SMS-first marketplace for BigCommerce; Launches integration for BigCommerce customers. Attentive, a leading text message marketing platform, today announced it has been named BigCommerce’s Preferred SMS-first Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Attentive’s text messaging platform. Additionally, BigCommerce customers can now seamlessly deploy the Attentive tag through the BigCommerce extension. Attentive’s app is available through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

SafeGraph Launches Global POI Dataset, Becoming the Worldwide Leader in Places Data

SafeGraph’s newest dataset provides accurate, precise, and up-to-date data on millions of global points of interest. SafeGraph – a global data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places – announced a launch of their Global Brands dataset that includes point of interest (POI) data on any brand around the world. Customers of SafeGraph use Global Brands data to track retail location open/close trends, understand global market footprints, and more. A free sample of Global Brands data can be found at safegraph.com/global-brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clearbit Launches Deeper Company Intelligence and New Features to Engage Website Visitors

Clearbit, a leader in marketing intelligence software for B2B organizations, today announced significant updates to its real-time data platform, enabling marketing, sales and operations teams to boost customer acquisition and conversion by revealing more of their hidden pipeline. Clearbit’s deeper and richer contact data, coupled with new platform features, provides teams with a better understanding of who their customers are – and more power to activate that data instantly at key customer touch points across the entire digital funnel.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Dataminr is Acquiring Krizo, a Pioneering Real-time Crisis Response Platform for Corporations

Krizo’s capabilities will be integrated into Dataminr Pulse, the company’s corporate product for physical safety and security, cyber threat detection, and reputational risk. Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, announced it is acquiring Krizo, an innovative real-time crisis response platform for global enterprises. Krizo’s capabilities will be fully integrated...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Okta Advances Customer Identity with Auth0 and New Okta Features

New capabilities for customer identity and access management drive increased business agility, better security outcomes, and more frictionless user experiences across the enterprise. Okta, Inc., the leading independent identity provider, today will announce continued growth and advancements in both Okta’s and Auth0’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) offerings at...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small Group of Marketers Are Thriving Despite Constant Market Disruption

Research finds certain marketing organizations are outperforming their peers in revenue growth, profitability and customer satisfaction. Nearly 70% of marketing executives globally say that the past year has completely exhausted their employees, found new research from Accenture. While this comes as no surprise given the heightened levels of employee burnout cited around the world, there is a silver lining.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Publishers and Brands View Commerce Content as a Key Revenue Driver

Two new reports from impact.com show brands with at least 20 content publisher partners are 2X as likely to see increased revenue and publishers expect revenue from commerce content to grow by more than 50%. impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform supporting over 480K active partnerships for more than...
MARKETS
American Banker

Digital, demand and data breaches – The impacts on organizations and their customers

Data breaches are the highest they’ve ever been with the shift to all digital over the last two years. Companies were either prepared or not for the sudden shift in how they do business and their employees working from home – exposing cracks in their security and opening the door for fraudsters. Their customers information is leaked causing a headache for all.
ECONOMY
The Windows Club

Your organization prevents sending optional diagnostic data to Microsoft

Your organization prevents sending optional diagnostic data to Microsoft error while changing Diagnostic data settings in Windows 11, then this post may be able to help you. This guide can also help when you if cannot turn on Send optional diagnostic data setting in the Windows Setting panel. The entire...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy