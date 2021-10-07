Teaching: When It’s Hard to Empathize With Your Students

Most students have no idea what it’s like to be a teacher; they go to class and do their work but are only ever able to experience school as a student. Two new classes, which allow students to bridge that gap and better understand what it means to be a teacher, Fundamentals of Teaching and Teaching as a Profession, are now being offered by the district; and White Station High School is the first school to offer them. Through these new classes, students have the opportunity to not only learn the basics of good teachingf but also get opportunities to develop their skills and gain real-world teaching experience. However, these classes didn’t come out of nowhere. Fundamentals of Teaching and Teaching as a Profession are part of an initiative in the state of Tennessee to combat a recent teacher shortage and set students on a career path more quickly.

