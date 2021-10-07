No. 17-4-00879-9 NOTICE OF PRESENTATION OF AN ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY. NOTICE IS GIVEN that on or after October 21, 2021 the undersigned attorney for Paris L. Edwards, II, Guardian will present to the Court an order to confirm the sale of real estate in accordance with the court orders authorizing and directing the sale of real property entered October 4, 2021, and that the order direct the Guardian to proceed with closing and to sign and deliver the proper instruments of transfer. Additional bids may be made. The bids or offers must be in writing, and may be left at 950 Pacific Ave. Suite 1050, Tacoma, WA 98402 or delivered to the Guardian personally, or may be filed in the office of the clerk of the court to which the return of sale must be made, at any time after the first publication of the notice and before the making of the sale. The Order Confirming Sale will be presented October 21, 2021 and the sale will take place thereafter. This notice is given pursuant to RCW 11.56.080 for the following described real estate located at 614 118th St. S., Tacoma, WA 98405 and legally described as follows: LOTS 18 AND 19 IN BLOCK 13 OF ARMOUR ADDITION TO TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY, W.T., AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 76, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.