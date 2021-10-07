NO. 21-4-02068-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-02068-1 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. KARL K. THIERBACH,Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: