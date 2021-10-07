CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert DuBoise's first year of freedom

fox13news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert DuBoise was just 18 years old when a jury sentenced him to death. He spent nearly four decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, finally walking free in 2020 after DNA evidence exonerated him.

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
fox13news.com

Brian Laundrie’s parents remove laundry baskets from North Port front yard left by protesters

NORTH PORT, Fla. - After protesters left several laundry baskets in the front yard of Brian Laundrie's home in North Port, his parents emerged overnight to remove them. In exclusive video obtained by FOX News, Brian's parents were seen Sunday night clearing their front lawn of the white laundry bins that were left there in an apparent protest. They also removed a tribute poster dedicated to Gabby Petito.
NORTH PORT, FL
wiartonecho.com

Alleged abuse victim not sorry she killed her husband

An Englishwoman alleged to have killed her husband told police she’d do it again without hesitation. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. She claims he subjected her to years of abuse. Police were called on Feb. 13 to the home of Penelope Jackson and her...
HEALTH SERVICES
WGN TV

Police: 2 men shot dead overnight in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting overnight that left two men dead. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 this morning in the 700 block of Locust Street. Authorities found one male victim in a vehicle with a bullet wound to his head. Police said a second man was found lying in a yard nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.
HAMMOND, IN
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Girl Left for Dead by Roommates

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.

Comments / 0

