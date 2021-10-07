Businesses deal with supply chain issues

A sign of the times: Target is bracing for the holiday season, and even revealed that it chartered its own container ship to ensure that there will be gifts under the Christmas tree this year. Wow! Yes, you read that right, the store known for its bullseye logo and designer collaborations, had indeed chartered its own cargo ship to transport merchandise to the US as a means to sidestep the global shipping crisis. Now that’s commitment.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO