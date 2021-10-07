CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses deal with supply chain issues

fox13news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome stores are running out of shoppers' favorite staples, and it all ties back to a supply chain problem across the country. The pandemic disrupted the flow and many industries are still catching up.

www.fox13news.com

EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
#Staples
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Crystal packing business plays key supply chain role during pandemic

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders at Independent Packing Services Inc. had little time to debate whether the company would proceed with in-person operations during initial stay-at-home orders. Demand from clients pushed an immediate answer. Those clients wrote letters deeming Crystal-based IPSI an essential business — and the...
NewsBreak
Business Insider

Amazon joins Target in offering Black Friday-style deals weeks in advance, hoping to lure shoppers early as supply chain issues drag on

Amazon has started offering Black Friday-style deals. Amazon's discounts range from 15% to 50%, covering items including Apple's Beats headphones. Retailers want customers to shop early to allow the fragile supply chain more time to prepare. Amazon on Monday became the latest online retailer hoping to entice consumers to shop...
shefinds

Target's Announcement About Supply Chain Issues For Holiday Is Shocking To Customers

A sign of the times: Target is bracing for the holiday season, and even revealed that it chartered its own container ship to ensure that there will be gifts under the Christmas tree this year. Wow! Yes, you read that right, the store known for its bullseye logo and designer collaborations, had indeed chartered its own cargo ship to transport merchandise to the US as a means to sidestep the global shipping crisis. Now that’s commitment.
ShareCast

UK manufacturing growth eases amid supply chain issues, labour shortages

UK manufacturing growth eased to a seven-month low in September amid supply chain issues and labour shortages, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 57.1 from 60.3 in August. Still, it came in above the preliminary reading of 56.3. A reading...
NEWS10 ABC

Seafood prices increase as industry battles with supply chain issues

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of industries are facing a staffing shortage, including the seafood industry. The demand outweighs the supply, forcing local fish markets and restaurants to raise the costs of goods. Yanni’s Too is a seasonal seafood restaurant in Coeymans. Business owner and chef Marc Yanni says in his 32 years at […]
Benzinga

BofA Bearish On Foot Locker After Nike Warns Of Supply Chain Issues

Supply chain delays could continue to put Foot Locker, Inc’s (NYSE:FL) earnings at risk in the first half of 2022, according to BofA Securities. The Foot Locker Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson reinstated coverage of Foot Locker with an Underperform rating and a price target of $45. The Foot Locker Thesis: Although...
pymnts

Business Coalition Calls on Nations to Reopen to Protect Supply Chains

Global supply chains might collapse unless governments around the globe restore freedom of movement for transport workers, giving them priority over vaccines, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing a coalition of international business leaders. The International Chamber of Shipping and other groups said in an open letter to heads of...
