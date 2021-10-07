CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Art events, galleries and exhibits around Snohomish County

By Herald Staff, Life, Go-See-Do
HeraldNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe listings include museum exhibitions, gallery shows, fairs and festivals and calls for artists. Schack Art Center: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Admission is free. Tour the Schack Art Center’s galleries, store, hot shop and silversmithing studio. Through Nov. 6, Schack-toberfest, celebrate fall with Everett’s glass pumpkin patch and harvest art festival. Make your own glass pumpkin. Bid on the fall silent auction. Also: The annual “Holiday Art” exhibit, this year featuring the Northwest Watercolor Society, will open on Nov. 18. For information call 425-259-5050 or go to www.schack.org.

