Claudia Mesa Of Mariposa Luxury Nails: “If what you do excites you, write your path and run with it”

No one should pressure themselves into fitting the standard of anything, let alone being an entrepreneur. If what you do excites you, write your path and run with it. Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Claudia Mesa.