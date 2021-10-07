CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New video casts doubt on viral story woman rear-ended Lamborghini and then blamed driver

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A Florida woman, ridiculed on social media this week for allegedly rear-ending a Lamborghini and then blaming the driver instead, has posted two new videos that change what was believed so far.

The first video, initially posted on TikTok and Instagram by the driver of the Lamborghini Matthew Heller on Monday, showed Maddy Gilsoul yelling at him for hitting her car.

“You hit my car, you did that to the front of my f***ing car,” she said, while Mr Heller laughed. “What’s funny?” the woman asked in the video. “That’s my new f***ing car,” she yelled.

Mr Heller continued to laugh and said: “Usually when you rear-end people, that’s not how this works. But now you’re saying I hit you from behind?”

“No!” Ms Gilsoul said. “You hit me in the front of it, remember? When I was at a red light? You went in front of me and hit my car.”

Mr Heller said he will call the police. His video also showed a security footage, where his white Lamborghini can be seen stopping at a petrol station, while Ms Gilsoul’s Audi hits it from behind.

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times on Instagram and made it to Reddit’s Public Freakout sub, which has 3.6 million viewers. Thousands claimed that Ms Gilsoul was merely trying to shift the blame.

However, after two days of public ridicule, Ms Gilsoul posted two videos on her TikTok account on Wednesday. These seem to support her claim that Mr Heller’s car hit her Audi first.

The first video featured another security camera footage of the white Lamborghini. The voiceover identified the driver as Matt Heller saying he “went into oncoming traffic on a red light because I didn’t turn left on yellow”. It added that Mr Heller “almost hit a person” and that her “lawyers will be serving him with slander.”

Notably, in the video posted by Mr Heller on Monday, Ms Gilsoul had said that his car almost hit a cyclist and then hit hers at the traffic light.

@HornBlasters #mattfromhornblaster #fyp #viral #girlhitslamborghi goodbye to your reputation Matt I will be suing for defamation and slander.❤️

The second video that Ms Gisoul shared recently showed photos of her Audi while the voiceover says Mr Heller “hit me from the front” and he “side-swiped while I was on the red light”.

“Guess he didn’t want to share the whole story,” the video added.

The videos posted by Ms Gilsoul have been liked by over 50,000 people so far.

Adam Bryan
5d ago

she clearly rear ended him. he may have swerved around her and cut her off, may have even scraped her car. But she then reacted and smashed into the back of his car which is her fault. She should have just gotten his plate and reported him and got him to pull over if he side swiped her car. You can't deny her smashing into the back of his lambo though

Rose Coboz
6d ago

hahah🤣 the footage clearly shows her slamming into the back of him at the stop light, because he pulled into the spot she was so desperately trying to get. goodluck fighting the insurance on this😭

Christopher Lambeth
5d ago

impound and auction off both their cars while they both sit in jail.I don't like either one of them.

