Dillon Forte: “Ultimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy”

By Jerome Knyszewski
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy. That doesn’t mean go find a specific religion or anything, but more so connecting with something or things higher than yourself. Without that, you are sort of trudging along through life without that deeper connection to the universe and those around you. Some find that through charity, family, god, the universe, Buddha or whatever your thing is.

Thrive Global

A mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself – Mr Suresh Mansharamani

A mentor is someone who helps you grow your skills, make better decisions, and gain new perspectives on your life and career. As a mentee, your mentor will leverage their experience to give you guidance on your career or life now and in the future. Rather than learning through trial and error, a mentor is a person you can look to for direction and a role model to imitate.
INDIA
Thrive Global

Confidence helps us feel ready for life’s experiences – Abhijeet Satani

Confidence has become a buzzword that we hear all the time. People tell us, “Be confident.” We read articles entitled, “How to Build More Confidence.” We even attend seminars and hire coaches to help us learn how to make ourselves look and feel confident. All of these things are useful,...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Karolina Hobson, the author of T.H.I.N., Rich, and Happy and a marketing expert, throws light on the importance of networking

She explains that with networking, people can find the right kind of acquaintances, associations and groups that can benefit them for growing their businesses. Out of the many things that have turned the heads of people and grabbed their attention, the rise and emergence of many astute professionals and entrepreneurs, especially female entrepreneurs, have garnered the most headlines. We guess breaking the glass ceiling and pushing the envelope has become a new norm in the business world created by passionate women professionals. Standing tall among them is Karolina Hobson, a versatile talent who believed in her astute visions and thus turned all of them into reality by being an expert marketing professional, best-selling author, investor and entrepreneur.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
