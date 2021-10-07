Dillon Forte: “Ultimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy”
Ultimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy. That doesn’t mean go find a specific religion or anything, but more so connecting with something or things higher than yourself. Without that, you are sort of trudging along through life without that deeper connection to the universe and those around you. Some find that through charity, family, god, the universe, Buddha or whatever your thing is.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0