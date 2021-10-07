Dillon Forte: “Ultimately, for anyone, including entrepreneurs they must find that higher purpose or power to truly be happy”

In the diversity of the modern office, there are probably no two groups as opposite as technology and operations professionals and entrepreneurial founders. While technologists and operations folks live in a linear, repeatable process-focused world constrained by resources including personnel, talent and that most favorite of resources — time — the entrepreneurs who found and run many companies today often view process and constraints as synthetic barriers created by those who fear change. You might think that these groups would never find common ground, but in my work as a COO, I know that’s not the case. In fact, pairing them can be one of the smartest things you do to up the odds of success.

