CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Candee Teng: “Without wellness, there is nothing”

By Jerome Knyszewski
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout wellness, there is nothing. Without wellness, you cannot achieve success in life, and nothing matters without your wellness. The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrive Global

5 Best Mudras for Seniors: Better Circulation, More Energy!

It’s an accepted fact that everyone goes through life and then has to die, one day. However, it’s the stage prior to death- ‘the evening of our life’, that most worries us. All of us wish for one thing clearly- that, at no point of time, do we want to fall prey to the diseases that old age usually attracts. We don’t want to become a hapless victim. We don’t want to depend on others to do the daily mundane aspects of our everyday lives, also. Mudras can help alleviate many of the common ailments and illnesses seniors face. Many geriatrics conditions could be reduced and even eliminated if more seniors followed mudras sincerely and practiced them religiously, everyday. They can improve circulation, heart health, reduce blood pressure, and give them more energy! Excellent health is in our hands (literally speaking)!
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Movement as Medicine

Helgi Olafson was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), an inflammatory arthritis condition affecting the spine and large joints, at the age of 19 after experiencing intense back pain. Doctors explained to him that when you’re living with chronic pain, exercise may seem impossible, but leading a sedentary lifestyle could aggravate symptoms. And while difficult, physical activity, exercise and movement can help to improve joint flexibility and lessen the pain and stiffness caused by Ankylosing Spondylitis.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

The 4 Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing

The two greatest skills for modern leadership development are resilience, and accessing a state of flow. In order to reach flow states whilst living in a post-pandemic world, our resilience needs to be developed first. To become more resilient, one must have a strong foundational wellbeing. The Four Pillars of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Fitness#Post Partum Depression#Cacc
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Smart Life Tips

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy