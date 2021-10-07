CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 6 promotion leaks from German retailer, reiterates €649 price

 6 days ago

enplugged.com

Rumored Google Pixel 6 price has leaked online, and it’s a pretty great deal!

Google has been promoting its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, for a while now. One of the biggest mysteries about these Pixel 6 phones was their price, because this is the first smartphone that Google included its own tensor processor. In addition, a recent report claims to have discovered the prices for Pixel 6 devices in Europe.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Leaked pricing hints Pixel 6 Pro will not be cheap

Fall just wouldn’t feel the same without Google Pixel hype. After the stealth announcement of the mid-range Pixel 5a last month, Google is now turning its attention to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6. It’s flagship time, baby!. Rumors of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have been...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro Smartphone Camera Photograph and Video Samples Leaked

So far, it’s rumored that the Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.71-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Tensor chipset that nearly matches the performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, 12MP front-facing selfie camera, and a rear triple camera array consisting of 50MP, 12MP, and 48MP sensors. Read more to see new photograph and video samples leaked that were allegedly captured with the Pixel 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Prices For The US Appear, 'Pro' To Cost Significantly More

Yesterday, European prices for the Pixel 6 series surfaced, and now the same happened for the US. This information comes from Yogesh Brar, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter. Google Pixel 6 series price tags for the US just leaked. According to the tipster, the Google Pixel...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6 series color options, pricing in Europe leaked

The Pixel 6 series phones are set to be unveiled next month. An October launch is very much certain now although we do not have the exact date yet. It could be October 5 or October 19 as per several reports. A Google tech event has been scheduled for real so we can probably start the countdown. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be revealed at the same time. Camera features have been detailed while more photos have been leaked.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Latest round of Google Pixel 6 leaks leave little to the imagination

More Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders have leaked. The latest images shed more light on the phones’ software features, hardware, and accessories. This includes facial recognition, camera specs, and a new Pixel Stand. New official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 6 series have been outed by reliable tipster...
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Google Pixel 6 Leaks Detail 23W Wireless Charging Stand And More

There’s still a little under two weeks to the official launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on 19 October, but some details are already starting to surface. Courtesy of multiple leaked images by Evan Blass, we now have our best look at the new features coming to the flagship smartphone, including a second-gen Pixel Stand wireless charger, user interface details, and camera specs.
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

New Pixel 6 leaks show new Pixel Stand, prove Google won the leaker wars this time around

This morning, Evan Blass (@evleaks) dropped a ton of photos on Twitter that show off the Pixel 6 in a bunch of new settings that we’ve not seen before. The photos are primarily marketing/training materials that show the phone in various lifestyle situations, so there’s not a whole lot of new info to glean from them. There is a proper photo of the Pixel Stand (Google’s beefed-up wireless charging stand that should launch alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) that at least lets us know it is real and should be announced on October 19th as well. Oh, and there’s a few photos that highlight a new widget I don’t recall seeing before (boarding pass info) and more confirmation on the camera megapixel counts.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Stand leak confirms revised design, new UI, the hint of active cooling and wireless charging support for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Evan Blass has got his hands on numerous Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro marketing assets, including a few showcasing a new Google Pixel Stand. Google released the original model with the Pixel 3 series in 2018, which it continues to sell for US$79. The Pixel Stand can recharge Pixel smartphones at up to 10 W, a relatively low wattage compared to the 50 W that the OnePlus equivalent offers.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

German flyer “accidentally” reveals Pixel 6 will be priced at €649

In less than two weeks, Google will be officially taking the wraps off of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There’s much that we already officially know about the devices, along with more details that have been provided through various leaks. This includes leaked photo and video samples from a supposed prototype of the Pixel 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

The Massive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Retail Feature Leak is Here

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Thanks to a retailer giving up the goods earlier than I can imagine Google was hoping for, several details of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have now been confirmed. While we aren’t talking about a precise specs list, we certainly know several of the standout features that will be talked about on October 19, when the phones are officially revealed.
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro advert emerges with purported release date

A supposed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro advert has started circulating online. Not only does the advert list the pair's release date but also points to Google unveiling them at a live-streamed event. There are several inconsistencies with the image, though. A potential Pixel 6 series advert has appeared...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Google Pixel Watch release date, price, news and leaks

The Google Pixel Watch could finally launch this year based on the latest leaks, with an October 19 launch alongside the Pixel 6 looking possible. Given all we've heard about a Google Watch, we can surmise that it's been in development, but the big question is when it will arrive, with the date above being uncertain.
NFL

