CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the frustrating, uneven No Time to Die

By More by Josh Bell
inlander.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since George Lazenby took over for Sean Connery in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, it's been clear that the story of James Bond will never end. The five movies starring Daniel Craig as the iconic British superspy have been a sustained effort in defying that incontrovertible fact, and the last three Craig movies have all been crafted as valedictions in some way. With No Time to Die, Craig is truly, officially leaving the role, and the movie spends so much time on its sentimental farewell to Bond that it seems to forget what made him worth watching in the first place.

www.inlander.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
times-georgian.com

Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Cia#British
96krock.com

Daniel Craig Explains Why He Prefers To Go To Gay Bars

Daniel Craig, currently starring in his fifth and final James Bond film No Time to Die, revealed that he likes to go to gay bars. Per the Daily News, the British heartthrob said, “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d— swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it].”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsday

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig saves the best for last

RATED PG-13 (action-violence) BOTTOM LINE Daniel Craig’s historically uneven 007 gets a solid send-off. Daniel Craig’s James Bond, we hardly knew you. Since his debut in "Casino Royale" 15 years ago, Craig has brought a steely charisma to the fictional MI6 agent but never really warmed to the part. Blame Bond’s handlers at Eon Productions, who decided to saddle this male fantasy figure — intentionally created as a blank slate by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953 — with a complicated back story, psychological baggage and a touch of darkness to suit contemporary tastes. The recent Bond films were all hits, but they never seemed to resonate deeply with audiences. Meanwhile, Craig publicly expressed an impatience to shed his Tom Ford suits and move on.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

No Time to Die Star Daniel Craig Says "Not My Problem" When Asked About the Next James Bond

No Time to Die is finally hitting theaters next week, and it marks the first James Bond film since Spectre was released six years ago. The movie will be the fifth and final 007 film to star Daniel Craig, who is clearly ready to say goodbye to the role he began playing back in 2006. This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will likely begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, but Craig isn't interested in weighing in on the discussion. In fact, was asked if he had "any preference" for the next Bond during a red carpet interview at last night's No Time to Die premiere.
MOVIES
topgear.com

Chris Harris interviews Daniel Craig on No Time To Die

Turn on Javascript to watch the video. No Time To Die is the latest film in the James Bond Franchise, and Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong. So we sent Chris Harris to ask the questions that matter to any petrolhead Bond fan: what's it like doing donuts in a DB5 with machine guns? What's the perfect baddie's car? And what would Craig have in his own garage?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final Adventure As Bond

After a year and half delay, Daniel Craig's final film as the iconic James Bond is finally here. Craig's tenure has had resounding highs in films like Casino Royale and Skyfall but it's also seen lows in A Quantum of Solace and Spectre. So exactly how the Daniel Craig era of Bond would truly end was anybody's guess. Based on the critical response, No Time to Die ends things on a high note as most critics, though certainly not all, think this movie was worth the wait.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

No Time to Die free streaming: How to Watch Daniel Craig movie online?

Daniel Craig is putting on the dinner jacket one last time, and as ever, the action is shaken and stirred. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn’t put on Bond’s dinner jacket for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here’s what to know about the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daniel Craig Credits Filming Casino Royale as Inspiration for No Time to Die

When No Time to Die arrives in theaters in the United States it will mark the final time that Daniel Craig will play James Bond, and it will also arrive some fifteen years after his first appearance in 2006's Casino Royale. Though Craig doesn't have the most official Bond movies to his name (Roger Moore's 7 are still the highest) the delays in No Time to Die's release will result in him having technically played the character the longest. To bring things full circle Craig himself confirmed that the idea that would become No Time to Die was one he first thought of way back on the set of his first movie.
MOVIES
AFP

'No Time to Die' wastes no time topping US box office

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement to face off against old foes Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE and Safin, played by Rami Malek. Last week's leader "Venom: Let there Be Carnage," was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, making a total of $141 million for its first two weeks. The Sony film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy