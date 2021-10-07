Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the frustrating, uneven No Time to Die

No Time to Die is finally hitting theaters next week, and it marks the first James Bond film since Spectre was released six years ago. The movie will be the fifth and final 007 film to star Daniel Craig, who is clearly ready to say goodbye to the role he began playing back in 2006. This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will likely begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, but Craig isn't interested in weighing in on the discussion. In fact, was asked if he had "any preference" for the next Bond during a red carpet interview at last night's No Time to Die premiere.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO