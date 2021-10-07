Daniel Craig says goodbye to 007 in the frustrating, uneven No Time to Die
Ever since George Lazenby took over for Sean Connery in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, it's been clear that the story of James Bond will never end. The five movies starring Daniel Craig as the iconic British superspy have been a sustained effort in defying that incontrovertible fact, and the last three Craig movies have all been crafted as valedictions in some way. With No Time to Die, Craig is truly, officially leaving the role, and the movie spends so much time on its sentimental farewell to Bond that it seems to forget what made him worth watching in the first place.www.inlander.com
