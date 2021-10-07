Tough tech: how businesses can stay protected and connected

Yevgeny Dibrov is the Co-Founder & CEO of Armis, a leading enterprise-class agentless device security platform. Recently, we learned that a ransomware attack caused classes to be canceled at Howard University. What’s more, we know that ransomware attacks continue to wreak havoc across U.S. cities and local governments, from New Orleans to Tulsa, Oklahoma — crippling local communities and hampering federal productivity in the process. In fact, it's predicted that the damage caused by ransomware could exceed $265 billion globally by 2031 (for the same sum of money, we could end world hunger). But even still, with bad actors exploiting vectors spanning from critical infrastructure to healthcare, awareness of major incidents and a basic understanding of security hygiene continues to lack.
