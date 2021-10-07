Seaside Heights Decides on Location of Police Substation on Boardwalk

Seaside Heights will open a police substation on the borough’s boardwalk next summer that will be manned and available to the public. A substation had been planned this summer, but nagging labor shortages, budget considerations, and uncertainty over the extent to which the coronavirus would affect the summer season put the plans aside. Officials have said the substation will help in the multi-year plan for the borough to return to its roots as a family-oriented resort community by tackling misconduct on the boardwalk.