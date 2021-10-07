CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

PIL challenges tender document for setting up 2 Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities in Delhi

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court challenging the tender document which was issued by the Delhi Government through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for the purposes of "setting up and operating" two Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWFTFs) in East, North East and Shahdara districts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and West, Southwest and Central districts of NCT of Delhi.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Indraprastha Gas to set up waste-to-energy plant in Delhi

The plant will convert municipal solid waste into compressed bio-gas for use as fuel for vehicles. Gas retailer Indraprastha Gas has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to establish a waste-to-energy plant in Delhi. It will convert municipal solid waste into compressed bio-gas (CBG) for use as fuel for vehicles, India’s oil and gas ministry said on September 27.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): Lauding the country's healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government aims to set up at least one medical college in every district. In his address at an event in Rishikesh, the Prime Minister said, "About 6-7 years ago, only a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Pil#Wastes#Medical Waste#Waste Management#Ani#Delhi High Court#The Delhi Government#Dpcc#The Bench Of Justice#The Union Of India#Advocate Suren Uppal#Cbwtf
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Podar Innovation Centre implements Special Scheme of Assessment for students of Classes X and XII

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced the change in the examination pattern for classes X and XII for the 2021-22 Session. The Podar Innovation Centre implemented Special Scheme of Assessment for students of Classes X and XII basis the new CBSE examination pattern.
EDUCATION
Birmingham Star

PM Modi inaugurates exhibition complex at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new exhibition complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. India Trade Promotion Organisation's flagship event, India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 will also be held from November 14-27, 2021 in...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Birmingham Star

BSF now has uniform 50 km jurisdiction in border states for arrest, search, seizure

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI) In a move aimed at maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre has empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham Star

Rajnath Singh to address SCO webinar on role of women in Armed Forces

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the inaugural address at a webinar on 'Role of Women in Armed Forces', being organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 14, informed Ministry of Defence (MoD). The international webinar in video conference mode is hosted...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Stylam Industries launches International Products in Indian Market

Chandigarh [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The company has launched a range of innovative products which are manufactured with unique German technology by keeping in mind the changing needs of domestic customers. Giving details, Manav Gupta, Director Stylam Industries Ltd said, "Being a pioneer in surface solutions sector, we are...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

India, Armenia discuss using Chabahar port to enhance connectivity

Yerevan [Armenia], October 14 (ANI): Noting the lack of direct connectivity between India and Armenia, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar proposed that the strategic Chabahar Port in Iran be included in the North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that has the potential to bridge connectivity barriers between the two countries. Speaking...
INDIA
AFP

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck on Monday applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease. Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent. It also prevented 100 percent of deaths compared to a placebo, but the sample size was relatively small and the figure can't yet be reliably extrapolated. Merck, which is called MSD outside the United States and Canada, said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. First Half Revenue Numbers Up by 128.5%, Non-GAAP Loss Down by 18.3%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, has released its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include total revenues reaching an estimated $1.4 million, an increase of 128.5% compared to the same period in 2020; gross profit margin of 61.4%, an increase of 16.1 percentage points from the same six-month period in 2020; and the average selling price of CDA-based tests being $71, also an increase over last year’s average price for the same period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy