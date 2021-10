Though it happened early in the year, ASUS has really outdone themselves in the Chrome OS space here in 2021. While their new Chromebooks are just now becoming more widely available, there’s no doubt that the gloves came off this year with their latest offerings. The larger CX5500 we already reviewed, the top-shelf CX9 and surprisingly-great Flip CX5400 are all examples of how great Chromebooks can be when companies decide to really think through the build materials and execution when making them. Don’t worry, our review of both the CX9 and Flip CX5400 are in the works, but as a spoiler I can tell you my initial impressions of both have carried over during our review period. They are fantastic Chromebooks!

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO