Back in August, information appeared online strongly suggesting that ASUS was, at the very least, in talks with Noctua for the planned release of a collaborative graphics card. Namely, one that featured ASUS’s 3070 GPU design while incorporating Noctua’s market-leading cooling fans. – While this was certainly a very exciting prospect ever since the original EEC registration appeared, practically nothing has been confirmed or even rumoured about it since. Put simply, it all went rather quiet.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO