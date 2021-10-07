Sky TV drops the satellite dish with new ‘Sky Glass’ as it lets people get its full service over the internet

Sky has done away with the satellite dish, with a new ‘Sky Glass’ TV.

The Glass is a normal television, with a 4K display, built-in Dolby Atmos and five different colours. It costs £13 per month and will go on sale in the UK from 18 October.

But it is perhaps most notable for what it doesn’t have: it gets the full Sky experience through WiFi, without a satellite dish.

It will now be able to provide all of its programming – including live television, with the option to pause and record whenever – through the internet.

That will mean no convoluted installations of satellite dishes on people’s homes, which can be impossible in rented accommodation.

Instead, it will give customers a Sky TV that can connect to the normal home internet connection and bring in the TV through that. The new TV takes just 10 minutes to set up, Sky claimed.

Sky already offers some of its television channels over the internet through its Now TV brand, but without all of the channels or features of the full Sky Q box. It also offers the TV over broadband feature in other countries, such as Italy, Austria and Germany.

The traditional Sky box has also embraced streaming, with an internet connection that allows it to connect to platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and even other online services like Peloton.