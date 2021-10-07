CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold refresh said to be in the works with minor improvements

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

They need to price it lower and promise(and keep) good software support like 3 years of major ... It is by far the cheapest foldable in the market. And also the only one that makes sense in tablet mode (non restarted aspect ratio, big roomy display). Too bad that it sucks as a phone, meaning that it only makes sense for those who need a tablet first and a phone secondarily (i.e. those who use the internal screen most of the times, possibly the majority of the foldable owners).

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Civi

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G Octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.55 inches OLED screen and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The rear camera consists of triple-camera: 64 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) +...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11i & Mi 11 Ultra Android 12 Stable testing program now live

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11i, and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones are primed to enjoy the latest Android 12 stable version testing which is already in motion. Xiaomi thus joins a flurry of Android smartphone manufacturers that have kickstarted the latest iteration of the stable version of the new operating system. This program precedes the full release of the Android 12 OS subsequently.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Vivo X70 Pro+ launches in India to challenge Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra

Vivo's flagship X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ phones are now official in India. The X70 Pro+ features a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and 55W fast charging. The X70 Pro and Pro+ are now available to pre-order in the country. Vivo's X70 series phones, which made their global...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

The Xiaomi Mi 11’s Android 12 update is almost here, and Xiaomi wants your help testing it

Back in May, Xiaomi seeded an early developer preview of Android 12 to the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, and Mi 11i (Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro). While the developer preview was a pure vanilla Android build, we saw the first glimpse of a proper MIUI build last month when an internal MIUI 12.5 beta based on Android 12 was released for the Mi 11. Now, as we inch ever closer to the Android 12 public release, Xiaomi has started testing the MIUI Global Stable ROM based on Android 12 for a bunch of Mi 11 series phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Software#Galaxy
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi is recruiting Android 12 testers for Mi 11, 11 Ultra and 11i

In a community forum post, Xiaomi announced the start of its beta testing program for Android 12 on some of its flagship devices, namely the Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i. This is for the global version of Xiaomi's MIUI, though, keep in mind. The company is recruiting...
CELL PHONES
yourchoiceway.com

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Review

The Mi Smart Band 6 boasts incredible value and offers up abilities and accuracy that you'd more readily find on wearables costing at least ten times as much. With the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi has improved on what was already the best value smart band out there. It's a no-brainer for those on a tight budget or after a solid first-time wearable.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) vs Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: Specs Comparison

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also renewed its lineup of iPad, including the affordable one. Despite retaining the older form factor, Apple iPad 10.2 9th gen brings a lot of optimization allowing for a better user experience. But for less money, you can now find another high-end tablet with the Android operating system and similar specifications: the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. Is it able to replace the new iPad or you still get more by going for an Apple tablet? This is a comparison between Apple iPad 10.2 9th gen and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 which will help you to find it out.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Xiaomi mi 11 lite 5G review: A lightweight phone with plenty of heavy-hitting features

Challenger to the smartphone throne, Xiaomi, has a range of phones under its mi flag that have been praised for their performances, but they’ve been resolutely named to encourage maximum confusion.For handsets that actually offer a wide range of different features, they have very similar names: the mi 10T has been upgraded to the mi 11T, which is topped by the mi 11T pro and mi 11T ultra, or you can go wild with the mi note 10 pro. It’s quite a lot to decipher.One such phone from Xiaomi’s latest roster is the mi 11 lite 5G, a device aimed...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Instagram
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi exec. believes Android 12-based MIUI still needs a lot of work

Android 12 was officially uploaded to AOSP without being released for eligible Google Pixel devices, in an odd move yesterday. This defied Google’s tradition of uploading the source code after stable builds go live for their Pixels. Because of this, Xiaomi has almost beaten Google at their own game and has already released ‘stable’ Android 12 builds for the global variants of the Mi 11i and Mi 11, albeit for select pilot testers.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro vs iPad Mini 6: Specs Comparison

It is Mini only when it comes to the dimensions, but it has a flagship-class hardware setup: we are talking about the new iPad Mini 6th gen released by Apple last month: one of the most original tablets out there for those who need an advanced device with compact dimensions and amazing specifications. It is a perfect rival of the flagship Android tablets, that is why we decided to compare them with the latest high-end tablet released by Xiaomi. This is a comparison between the specifications of the Apple iPad Mini 6th gen and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro: the best tablet by Xiaomi released just a few weeks ago and one of the best in the whole Android world.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Next-generation Xiaomi Mix Fold could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Xiaomi announced its first foldable, Mix Fold, earlier this year. It featured the same form factor as the Galaxy Fold series and offered decent specs, however, the device was exclusive to China. According to a new report, Xiaomi is already working on the next generation of Mix Fold, however, it’ll only be a minor upgrade over the current gen.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra gets access to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in Europe

Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for eligible devices for a while now. The latest version of MIUI was announced in August and the flagship Mi 11 Ultra got access to the update in China that month itself. However, the European variant of the smartphone has begun to receive the new version of MIUI only now.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro bags MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in India

The Redmi K40 Pro+ was one of the first smartphones to receive the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in China in late August. The headset is sold as Mi 11X Pro in India. Xiaomi has now started seeding the latest version of MIUI to this variant of the phone. MIUI...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Xiaomi's first foldable could get upgraded to take on Galaxy Z Fold 3

Xiaomi is apparently working on a refreshed Mix Fold device. The revised foldable will purportedly gain an under-display selfie camera and more. Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix Fold earlier this year, delivering a foldable phone with the same form factor as the Galaxy Fold series. The phone was pretty impressive in terms of specs, but it’s a China-only device.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes Xiaomi rethink its foldable plans

Xiaomi is rethinking its foldable smartphone plans after the stellar reception of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. That, at least, is the latest word from the Far East. According to one well-known Xiaomi insider, the company is redesigning the Mi Mix Fold released earlier this year in direct response to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Review: A mixed bag of mediocrity

2021 has been a banner year for Xiaomi as it seems like the company can do no wrong as it continues to release more phones than we can keep up with. A lot of the success experienced over the past year can be attributed to budget-minded devices like the company’s POCO brand, along with the Redmi lineup. Which brings us to the new Redmi 10, which was announced back in in the beginning of August, before being released at the tail-end of the month. So how does Xiaomi’s latest budget phone perform, and is it worth your consideration?
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Top 10 trending phones of week 40

Week 40 ended up with a rather diverse top 10 chart that includes devices from five different makers. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max retained the lead, but behind it we find the Redmi Note 10 Pro that successfully mounted yet another comeback. The Samsung Galaxy Galaxy A52s completes the...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy