Happy Wednesday! Another warm and muggy start to the day today and it will stay this way all week. It is mostly cloudy to start off our Wednesday, but we are dry. Temperatures are once again warm in the mid to upper 60s. Where we are seeing clearer skies we have a better shot at seeing some patchy fog. The wind is light to start the day but as we move into the afternoon it will be back from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm today, climbing into the low to mid-80s with higher humidity. Throughout the day it will stay partly cloudy with some sunshine mixed with clouds. Overall, it will feel more like mid-September.

