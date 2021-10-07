CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Shares Rally Amid US Debt-ceiling Progress

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday after news emerged that U.S. Congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to raise the debt limit by a certain level that could tide the Treasury over until December. Chinese markets were closed for Golden Week holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index...

markets.businessinsider.com

invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Asian Shares Mixed Before US CPI Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after data showed Chinese exports hitting a record high in September despite power shortages. A cautious undertone prevailed as traders awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate tapering outlook. A strong reading...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% higher at $1,759.3. Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing U.S. dollar limited bullion's gains. Spot gold rose...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,945-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
STOCKS
WTAJ

China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US grows

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose at a slightly faster pace in September while demand for imports of iron ore and other commodities eased as a property construction boom cooled and authorities enforced curbs on energy use. Customs data showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was slightly faster than the 26% increase logged […]
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Malaysia Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in seven straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 4.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the...
STOCKS
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF warns supply snarls slowing global recovery

Worldwide supply chain disruptions are driving price increases and draining momentum out of economies recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF warned on Tuesday. The ongoing hit from the pandemic and the failure to distribute vaccines worldwide is worsening the economic divide and darkening prospects for developing nations, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook. The global economy is expected to grow 5.9 percent this year, only slightly lower than projected in July, before slowing to 4.9 percent in 2022, the report said. But the overall figures mask large downgrades and ongoing struggles for some countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan that are feeling the impact of supply bottlenecks, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said.
BUSINESS

