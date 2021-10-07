Bunhouse is a Greenhouse Management Game Where Bunnies Call the Shots
On paper, Bunhouse sounds like an awesome, adorable idea and we hope it turns out that way. The work of solo developer Patrick Gauthier, it casts you and up to three other couch-based players as bunnies who are in charge of managing a greenhouse. It’s your job to ensure the plants get watered, supplies and other items are delivered and so on. Yes, the local delivery man is apparently okay with delivering to a group of rabbits, but we’re going to let that slide.www.gamespew.com
