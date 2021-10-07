CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK firms raise their inflation expectations - BoE survey

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British companies have raised their inflation expectations for the year ahead, according to a survey for the Bank of England which is watching closely for signs that a recent jump in prices might prove longer-lasting than it has predicted.

Year-ahead annual price inflation was expected to be 3.5% in the three months to September 2022, up from 3.2% in the August survey, the BoE said on Thursday. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

UK economy picks up in August, underpinning BoE rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy returned to growth in August after contracting for the first time in six months in July, keeping intact financial market bets that the Bank of England will begin raising interest rates before the end of the year. Gross domestic product grew by 0.4% in August...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sterling shrugs off weaker-than-expected UK GDP, higher U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Wednesday as traders shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth in Britain and rising U.S. consumer prices, and focused on bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates. Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller than it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Boe#Uk#British#The Bank Of England
AFP

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch

In Mumbai's jewellery bazaar, Kavita Jogani gingerly places her wedding bangles on the shopkeeper's scales, one of the thousands of Indians parting with their most cherished asset -- gold. - 'You start crying' - Gold has immense financial and cultural significance in India -- it is considered essential at weddings, birthdays and religious ceremonies, and also seen as a safe asset that can be transferred from one generation to the next. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. The EU put forward a host of proposals in a bid to solve problems in post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland that London says are reigniting inter-community tensions. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up. "I have listened to and engaged with Northern Irish stakeholders. Today's proposals are our genuine response to their concerns," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% higher at $1,759.3. Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing U.S. dollar limited bullion's gains. Spot gold rose...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

UK seeks to help listed firms raise more money on stock market

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has launched a review into speeding up how listed companies can raise funds on stock markets, its latest move to keep London at the forefront of global financial centres after Brexit. Britain’s markets raised 30 billion pounds ($41 billion) in new equity last year as companies...
STOCKS
The Independent

Ten EU countries join France in condemning UK post-Brexit fishing regime

Ten European countries have joined France in condemning Britain's approach to post-Brexit fishing access.In a joint statement the 11 states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, called on the UK to abide by the terms of the Brexit agreement.The countries are angry that the UK has set high barriers for fishermen to get licences, which they say goes beyond the deal struck between the two countries.While boats that have historically fished in an area should retain access under the Brexit deal, authorities in Jersey are requiring onerous geolocation data records to prove this.As a result many French fishermen are effectively...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again.“It was written in the stars from the start,” sighed Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University. "There...
EUROPE
The Independent

Lord Frost risks inflaming tensions as he calls on EU to revise Brexit agreement

The UK government is on course for a diplomatic collision with Brussels as Brexit minister Lord Frost warned it would be a “historic misjudgement” for the bloc not to rewrite key parts of the agreement.Accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” to Britain, Lord Frost demanded leaders effectively tear up the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated alongside Boris Johnson just two years ago and replace it with a new treaty.Delivering a speech in Lisbon, he risked inflaming tensions, claiming the bloc was attempting to “encourage UK political forces to reverse the referendum result or least keep us closely aligned with...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.It's become increasingly evident...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Heathrow passenger numbers down 38% on pre-pandemic levels

Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 38% last month compared with pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced.Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared with 6.8 million during the same month in 2019.The decline was driven by North American traffic being only a quarter of 2019 levels.The US has been closed to UK visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, although the restriction will be lifted in November for those who are fully vaccinated.Heathrow said rival airports in the European Union “enjoyed stronger resurgence over summer”.A 7% reduction in cargo volumes in September compared with 2019 reflects how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy