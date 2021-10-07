CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, OK

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles with patchy quarter mile possible in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Adair and Sequoyah Counties. In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR, Madison, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...1 AM thru 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile at times by dense fog, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions. This is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute in localized areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
State
Delaware State
County
Adair County, OK
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Cherokee County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Adair, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
County
Delaware County, OK
County
Washington County, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
County
Nowata County, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
County
Osage County, OK
City
Delaware, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Osage, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Craig County, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
County
Sequoyah County, OK
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Rogers#Washington Dense
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy