Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles with patchy quarter mile possible in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Adair and Sequoyah Counties. In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington AR, Madison, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...1 AM thru 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile at times by dense fog, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions. This is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute in localized areas.