WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Winona woman was sent to the emergency room after she says she was assaulted by a man and woman on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon. Police say the woman reported walking in the area of 2nd and Carimona Streets when a man known to the victim pulled up to her in a vehicle, got out, and accused her of stealing from him. Authorities say the victim reported the man started punching her in the face and a woman exited the vehicle and took the victim’s purse.

WINONA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO