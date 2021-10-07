Authority members hear concerns over Market House future

People select produce at a past community market at Meadville Market House. Less than three weeks after the abrupt departure of the person known to many as the face of the Meadville Market House, concerns about the venerable institution drew a dozen community members to a Market Authority meeting. Meadville Tribune file photo

Less than three weeks after the abrupt departure of the person known to many as the face of the Meadville Market House, concerns about the venerable institution drew a dozen community members to a Market Authority meeting Wednesday morning.

“I have been coming to the Market House probably for more years than you guys have been born. I’ve been coming down here for 60 years, first with my grandfather,” one audience member told the board that oversees the facility. “It’s breaking my heart what’s going on.”

Prominent among the latest things going on at the Market House was the unexpected resignation of the market master who oversees day-to-day operations. Alice Sjolander, who had led the 151-year-old market since 2005, notified Market Authority Chairman Devon Stout on Sept. 13 that her last day would be Sept. 17, according to Stout.

In an interview with the Tribune, Sjolander said that having achieved her major goals and having weathered the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a desire to spend more time with her grandchildren, made it the right time to leave.

“I just feel like they’re in a situation right now that it’s time for me to move on and get on with my life after 16 years and have some new blood,” Sjolander said. “There are some great people around and I think I can depend on the Market Authority to make the right decision and hire someone new to make the right decision and hire someone new to carry on with what I was doing.”

Sjolander pointed to the emphasis on local vendors and local food products in the Market House as an important accomplishment of her tenure. When she took over, she said, the marketplace was dominated by “Beanie Babies and junk” and lacked a refrigerator to store food and dairy products. By 2018, years of planning and grant seeking enabled the completion of a major electrical upgrade that has enabled expanded offerings from local farms and dairies.

Stout, who is circulation director at the Tribune, cited the emphasis on local products in addressing Sjolander’s legacy and looking to the future following the authority’s meeting Wednesday.

“Alice was instrumental in changing the direction of the Market House,” he said. “She contributed a lot to the Market House and to its success during her tenure. We’re excited to bring someone new in and we’re hopeful they will write a new page in that history and keep moving the market in a successful direction.”

The direction of the Market House was a recurring topic among comments from six audience members who addressed the board. Concerns were raised about the departure of some vendors and the possibility that rent revenue generated by vendors would decrease as well — or that rent costs for remaining vendors could escalate. More generally, those addressing the board asked for increased clarity regarding plans at the Market House.

An ongoing redesign of the main market space, made possible by the electrical upgrade three years ago, has emphasized what board members in the past have described as a cluttered arrangement of vendor spaces. A year ago, the 12 vendors — about one-third of the total — with the lowest volumes of sales were told they could no longer maintain a permanent presence in the market.

Two months later, the authority voted to allow Kettle Lake Kitchen to take over the building’s restaurant space that for years had been occupied by Market House Grille. More recently, one vendor took to social media to vent frustration regarding delays in the redesign, what they said was poor communication from the authority, and to announce they would no longer sell their products at the Market House.

Stout acknowledged that the market space redesign meant to address the facility’s financial concerns had become a “long and drawn out” process and said the authority has worked consistently to address such issues since at least 2019 in an effort to make the Market House sustainable.

“And we acknowledge that aspects of the communication related to that process have been difficult for our vendors,” Stout told the audience Wednesday. “We are working hard to try and put things on a more productive path. We do want to move quickly.”

The Market House lost about $43,000 in 2019. Continued losses led the board to seek and receive a $10,000 line of credit from the city midway through 2020; for the year, the Market House lost about $16,000, according to Stout. He reiterated to the concerned audience members Wednesday that the purpose of the redesign is to increase traffic, and thus revenue, inside the Market House in order to address the shortfalls of recent years.

While the redesign has inched forward, delayed in part by the pandemic, the volunteer board members who oversee the Market House have moved quickly to replace Sjolander as the seven-member board is itself understaffed — two members have resigned in recent months. Kerstin Ams submitted her resignation in early June and has since become a vendor at the Market House, selling locally produced yogurt. Lois Curtin’s seat on the board has been listed as vacant since Sept. 15, though Curtin has not submitted an official letter of resignation.

The market master position was announced on the facility’s Facebook page Sept. 21 with applications due Sept. 27. On Wednesday, less than an hour after the board voted to officially accept Sjolander’s resignation, members voted unanimously to offer the position to Ams, one of two applicants interviewed for the position.

