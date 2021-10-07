CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irmo, SC

Lexington-Richland 5 students can be in class 4 days weekly starting next week (copy)

The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRMO — Students in the Lexington-Richland 5 school district can begin returning to their classrooms four days a week on Sept. 28, a month after schools here opened with a mix of in-person and online learning, Superintendent Christina Melton said. Her announcement means that within six weeks, students of all grades whose parents chose to send them back to the classroom will be in school twice as much as they are now. She gave no hint of when a full, five-day schedule might be possible and suggested it might not happen at all this school year. “We continue to make adjustments based upon the information we hear from people giving us constructive feedback,” Melton said Sept. 28 at a school board meeting at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo. Under her plan, prekindergarten students through second graders can be in class for four days starting Oct. 5, followed two weeks later by third through sixth graders. Seventh through 12th graders won’t have that option until Nov. 9. On Wednesdays, every student will be learning remotely, while facilities are cleaned.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irmo, SC
Education
Lexington, SC
Education
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Dutch Fork High School#Lexington Richland

Comments / 0

Community Policy