CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howell, MI

Slotkin: "F*** Biden" Signs Outside President's Visit "Embarrassing"

whmi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston County’s Congresswoman says the sea of profane signs welcoming President Joe Biden to Howell on Tuesday afternoon was “embarrassing”. President Joe Biden spoke at the Operating Engineers Local 324 Training Facility. Prior to and during the event, hundreds of protestors gathered on all four corners of M-59 and Michigan Avenue carrying dozens of "F***Biden" flags and signs that said "China Joe Must Go!" and "Biden is a Traitor".

www.whmi.com

Comments / 227

Veteran Young Guy
7d ago

Not an overly big fan of either party but the Democrats now clutching pearls after the way they behaved for the last five years is laughable. Hypocrisy much?

Reply(11)
119
Tom Harding
6d ago

The author of this article isn't reporting the news. She's making a Liberal political commentary. Go back to journalism school and learn how to independent.

Reply(7)
80
June Wellisley
6d ago

embarrassing for who?? biden? he should have stayed in the basement.....boohoo....the media never left Trump alone...they can dish it out but not take it

Reply(6)
82
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, MI
Elections
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Livingston County, MI
Elections
Howell, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Howell, MI
Livingston County, MI
Government
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elissa Slotkin

Comments / 0

Community Policy