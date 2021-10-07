Slotkin: "F*** Biden" Signs Outside President's Visit "Embarrassing"

Livingston County’s Congresswoman says the sea of profane signs welcoming President Joe Biden to Howell on Tuesday afternoon was “embarrassing”. President Joe Biden spoke at the Operating Engineers Local 324 Training Facility. Prior to and during the event, hundreds of protestors gathered on all four corners of M-59 and Michigan Avenue carrying dozens of "F***Biden" flags and signs that said "China Joe Must Go!" and "Biden is a Traitor".