Movie Screening In Howell Will Usher In "Coming Out Day"

An event this weekend in Howell will highlight the role that silence plays in homophobia in society. Monday, October 11th is National Coming Out Day which celebrates those who have come out publicly to friends, family and co-workers as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The essence behind the day is that homophobia thrives amidst ignorance and that the more people who realize they have loved ones who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, the less likely they are to perpetuate harmful stereotypes.