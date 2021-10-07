From our Files – Week of October 6, 2021

St. Agatha couple catches 400 trout — Mr. and Mrs. Philip Bosse ended the fishing season last week in 1971, with a catch of over 400 trout caught from May to September. They have been fishing for years, but this summer really has topped them all. The couple fishes at local brooks and ponds in the vicinity of Daigle. The exact location is a secret of theirs, but they relate summer after summer they go to the same place. Bosse has built a small boar and their luck seems to hold. Some of the trout weigh one pound or more. Mrs. Bosse is a retired school teacher and Mr. Bosse is a retired carpenter and fertilizer dealer.