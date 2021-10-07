CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

From our Files – Week of October 6, 2021

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Agatha couple catches 400 trout — Mr. and Mrs. Philip Bosse ended the fishing season last week in 1971, with a catch of over 400 trout caught from May to September. They have been fishing for years, but this summer really has topped them all. The couple fishes at local brooks and ponds in the vicinity of Daigle. The exact location is a secret of theirs, but they relate summer after summer they go to the same place. Bosse has built a small boar and their luck seems to hold. Some of the trout weigh one pound or more. Mrs. Bosse is a retired school teacher and Mr. Bosse is a retired carpenter and fertilizer dealer.

fiddleheadfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
County
Aroostook County, ME
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Law#Fertilizer#Wittfitt Pilot Project#United Way#Acap Community Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy