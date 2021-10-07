CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Along party lines, Onondaga County Legislature passes redistricting commission

Cover picture for the articleA commission to determine the district lines of the Onondaga County Legislature will be formed by the end of the week. The deadline was approved along party lines, with Republicans all voting for it and Democrats voting against it. Democrats say Republicans are rushing the process before the end of the year, because they’re afraid they’ll lose their majority and advantage over redrawing the lines.

