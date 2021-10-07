CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK firms raise their inflation expectations - BoE survey

 6 days ago
The Bank of England and the City of London financial district in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British companies have raised their inflation expectations for the year ahead, according to a survey for the Bank of England which is watching closely for signs that a recent jump in prices might prove longer-lasting than it has predicted.

Year-ahead annual price inflation was expected to be 3.5% in the three months to September 2022, up from 3.2% in the August survey, the BoE said on Thursday.

