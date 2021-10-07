CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Mostly cloudy and dreary pattern continues with more rain to end the week

By Kara Thompson
wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFXR) — Little change is in the forecast as we approach the end of the week. Overall, much of the region will be mostly cloudy and damp for the next few days as an area of low pressure continues to throw moisture into parts of our Southwest Virginia. It will...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Warm week of weather continues

Jacksonville, Fl — Our warm week of weather continues with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s, above average. Temperatures will gradually climb to near 90 on Saturday, which may be our last 90 degree day of the year according to Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alaskasnewssource.com

Southeast will see more rain this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska will see several inches of rain through the end of the week. Tuesday night sees a Winter Weather Advisory for the Klondike Highway for up to 5 inches of snow there. Rainfall amounts will likely exceed 2 inches in many locations through Thursday evening. The fall storm pattern can shift storms right into the region, and they’ll see several storm rounds over the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Football#Southwest Virginia
abc57.com

More rain to end the week

Wet weather ends the week, ahead of the fall cool-down. Scattered showers Thursday become more widespread and heavier Thursday night and Friday. The clouds break this weekend, fair and fall-like, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65. Thursday: Rain showers....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Watch Out For Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected.   (Credit: CBS) The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset. The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round. Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73. THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
KOMU

Forecast: Tracking multiple rounds of rain to end the week

More showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest overnight into Thursday. This rain may be heavy at times and while the flash flood risk remains marginal, ponding may still lead to hydroplaning. Please use caution if you are driving overnight. Most of this rain will be focused along...
COLUMBIA, MO
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and clear with gusty winds

Look for cold morning temperatures Wednesday despite lots of clear skies and sunshine around Southern California. Northwest winds will continue to blow for at least one more day. An offshore flow will take hold by Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures as we head toward the weekend. An increased risk of fire danger will come with the […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy