An all-Spartans battle at Modesto Junior College this Friday could be what ultimately decides the Western Athletic Conference championship. Lathrop (3-0, 5-1 overall) is off to its best start in school history and is all set to square off with Grace Davis (3-0, 6-0), which hasn’t been undefeated this late into a season since the late 1990s when current head coach Tim Garcia starred at quarterback.