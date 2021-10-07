Alfa Romeo Promises It Will Launch Five New Models Until 2026
At long last, it finally seems Alfa Romeo is getting the attention it deserves. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has a busy schedule up ahead for the troubled Italian marque, with plans for a new model launch each year until 2026. The reveal was made in an interview with Automotive News Europe and then later confirmed by a spokesperson for parent company Stellantis, so this juicy piece of news is as official as it gets.www.motor1.com
