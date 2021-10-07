Alfa Romeo Promises It Will Launch Five New Models Until 2026

Let it be known I do not share Jeremy Clarkson's view that, "to be a petrol head, you have to have owned an Alfa Romeo." That's just silly. And not only because of my sour grapes having never owned an Alfa Romeo. A number of them have been utter stinkers over the years (no, I won't name them for fear of offending people who I don't really wish to offend) but we like what we like, and that's that as far as I'm concerned. The idea that were I to own one of the, let's just say, 'less perfect' Alfas, I'd suddenly become a true disciple of Kuwait's finest, but none of my old nails - including a BMW M5 (E39), Mercedes E320 Coupé (W124), Peugeot 405 Mi16 and Daimler Six (Series III) - count for nowt? Nah, come on Jezza, that's balderdash.

