Alfa Romeo Promises It Will Launch Five New Models Until 2026

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 6 days ago
At long last, it finally seems Alfa Romeo is getting the attention it deserves. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has a busy schedule up ahead for the troubled Italian marque, with plans for a new model launch each year until 2026. The reveal was made in an interview with Automotive News Europe and then later confirmed by a spokesperson for parent company Stellantis, so this juicy piece of news is as official as it gets.

Carscoops

Alfa Romeo Launches New GT Junior Special Editions For Giulia And Stelvio

Alfa Romeo has released new special editions of the Giulia and Stelvio. Following the ‘6C Villa d’Este’, the Italian carmaker is now launching the ‘GT Junior’ limited editions that are inspired by the gorgeous Alfa Romeo GT 1300 Junior from the ’60s. The eye-catching Lipari Ochre exterior paint is a...
CARS
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Stelvio GT Junior Debuts With Retro Flair, Diesel Power

With Alfa Romeo being down to just two models (Tonale arrives in 2022), the only way to spice up its lineup is by playing the special edition game. After the wild Giulia GTA / GTAm and the more recent 6C Villa d'Este available for both the sedan and the Stelvio, it's the SUV's turn again to spawn a limited-run version. It's called the GT Junior and takes after the GT 1300 Junior, at least in spirit.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Spied Up Close With Production Body

Getting a grasp of Audi's SUV lineup is a fulltime job, but someone has to do it. It's exploded in recent times and will continue to grow with fully electric offerings. While China will be getting a Q5 E-Tron as a fancier Volkswagen ID.6 based on the MEB platform, the rest of the world will receive the Q6 E-Tron twinned with the next-generation, EV-only Porsche Macan.
MLB
Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

Following weeks of speculation about the US organisation looking at F1 opportunities, insiders with good knowledge of the situation say negotiations with Alfa Romeo’s owners are now at a very advanced stage. With its owner, former Formula 1 driver Michael Andretti, eager to add a grand prix team to his...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Polestar Says It's Competing With Porsche

The fledgling electric car manufacturer, Polestar, has set its sights on Porsche as its main competition moving forward. This bold claim was made by Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath during an interview with auto motorsport. For a company with only two models built so far, it’s quite a claim, but Ingenlath has big plans for the future of Polestar with models that will take the fight directly to Porsche.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Ken Block Shreds Audi DTM Legend and Electric Prototype Race Car

30 years of Audi motorsport progress. Ken Block is partnering with Audi to bring a new generation of automotive shredding to YouTube. To kick off this new partnership, Ken Block is in Germany touring Audi’s storage facility full of motorsport greats. In this video, we get to see Ken’s follow-up to his rally car testing where he moves on to Audi’s early DTM race cars. Ken has the opportunity to sample Audi’s unique high revving V8-powered 1990s DTM car and compare it to the new Audi e-Tron Vision GT to show Audi’s progress through the years.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

Fork in the Road: Alfa Romeo’s Make It Or Break It Moment

At some point, you almost have to feel bad for Alfa Romeo. Despite having some pretty cool cars, a blend of bad decisions and a tainted perception of reliability has put the brand in a position where it would almost make more sense to kill it than try to bring it back to profitability. Fortunately, the brand isn’t done just yet, and a heap of new models between now and 2026 could be exactly what the company needs to bounce back. Still, at the same time, one can’t help but wonder: Is this the beginning of the end for Alfa Romeo?
CARS
Motorsport.com

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

With Alfa Romeo having the last available vacancy on the grid for 2022, the Swiss squad has been open that it is looking at a host of youngsters in F2. Favourite for the seat is Guanyu Zhou, but the Chinese driver is current being headed in the standings by Piastri, who has had a stellar rookie campaign.
MOTORSPORTS
The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo may just be getting started. Not long after the Italian performance brand returned to the U.S. in 2014, it seemed like its revival would be short-lived. Last year, the Italian luxury brand discontinued the 4C Spider, and speculation on the future of the Giulia sedan and related Stelvio compact crossover was bearish at best.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Alfa Romeo, Apple taking over vehicle functions: Car News Headlines

We drove the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, an iconic nameplate that has returned to challenge the full-size American SUV establishment. The Grand Wagoneer features a plush ride as its heavy body-on-frame chassis SUV smothers the pavement. Its 6.4-liter V-8 sounds a throaty bark and drinks gas. The luxurious interior is filled with screens, and the big SUV has one of the best third rows in the business.
CARS
racingnews365.com

Future F1 star now on Alfa Romeo radar

Will we see Oscar Piastri in F1 next season? Reports suggest Alfa Romeo are considering the young Australian driver. Oscar Piastri's strong debut season in Formula 2 has him in contention for an F1 seat next season. With two weekends remaining in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, the Australian sits...
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

Alfa Romeo 164 Super Lusso | Spotted

Let it be known I do not share Jeremy Clarkson's view that, "to be a petrol head, you have to have owned an Alfa Romeo." That's just silly. And not only because of my sour grapes having never owned an Alfa Romeo. A number of them have been utter stinkers over the years (no, I won't name them for fear of offending people who I don't really wish to offend) but we like what we like, and that's that as far as I'm concerned. The idea that were I to own one of the, let's just say, 'less perfect' Alfas, I'd suddenly become a true disciple of Kuwait's finest, but none of my old nails - including a BMW M5 (E39), Mercedes E320 Coupé (W124), Peugeot 405 Mi16 and Daimler Six (Series III) - count for nowt? Nah, come on Jezza, that's balderdash.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Launching A New Car Every Year Before It Goes Electric

The great American comeback of Alfa Romeo remains underway. The legendary Italian marque was re-launched in the US back in 2013 when the Alfa Romeo 4C debuted, followed by the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover. Since then, the brand has struggled to catch on. The vehicles are incredible, but the brand remained overshadowed by German rivals such as BMW and Mercedes. Parent company Stellantis, however, has no intention of giving up on Alfa. The fight has only just begun.
CARS
f1i.com

Button: Bottas move to Alfa Romeo 'a weird one'

Jenson Button says Valtteri Bottas' move in 2022 from championship winning F1 team Mercedes to lower tier outfit Alfa Romeo will be "a tough pill to swallow" for the Finn. Mercedes has opted to promote long-time protégé George Russell to a seat with the Brackley squad next season, forcing Bottas to move on.
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

How to solve a problem like Alfa Romeo

As Alfa announces GTA and GTAm have sold out, we've had an idea for a solution to the Italians' wider sales woes. Alfa Romeo has just scored a big hit, and that’s a phrase that has been impossible to apply to this troubled marque in years. But happily, the £153,000...
CARS
SlashGear

Alfa Romeo has sold all 500 Giulia GTA models, but there’s still hope

More than a year after debuting a souped-up version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio called the Giulia GTA and GTAm, Italian automaker Alfa Romeo has announced that it sold out all 500 units of its anniversary-edition car. If you remember, Alfa Romeo celebrated its 110th birthday last 2020. Debuting the Giulia GTA and GTAm were, of course, part of the festivities.
CARS
gtspirit.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Sold Out: You Will Pay More to Get One Now

The exclusive Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA has officially been sold out. The collector’s car was presented to the press last May and was limited to 500 units only which have now been sold all over the world including China, Japan and Australia. The present-day Giulia GTA is a tribute to...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Race Into 2022 With New Tech

Alfa Romeo's US lineup currently consists of two core models: the Giulia and Stelvio. This will change next year with the arrival of the Tonale crossover, which will hopefully help boost the Italian automaker's presence in America. In the meantime, Alfa Romeo has updated the Giulia and Stelvio for the 2022 model year with a raft of new standard tech.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

