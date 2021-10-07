Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 04:53:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.