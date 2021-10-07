The Sandpoint Eater: Spanish sighs
Yep, I’m still talking tomatoes. When I left home a couple of weeks ago, it was under threat of frost. I thought of many of you, outside in the frigid air, stretching tarps over your at-risk gardens or pulling up vines of tomatoes to hang and ripen in the garage. But, alas, you weren’t on my mind for long. I was too busy savoring the 80-degree weather of southern Spain, eating her warm, ripe, sun-kissed tomatoes (straight off the vines, no less) with abandon.sandpointreader.com
Comments / 0