EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as wind supply rises

Reuters
 6 days ago

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Thursday on a forecast increase in wind supply throughout the region.

* German Friday baseload was down 36.7% to 209 euros ($241.65) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0826 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract lost 29.8% to 207 euros.

* “While still considerably below normal, the wind power generation improves day-on-day in Germany as well as in its neighboring countries,” Refinitiv analysts said.

* German wind power supply is expected to rise 3.3 gigawatts (GW) to 5.3 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power in the country next week is forecast to come in at about 15 GW on Monday and rise to above 23 GW on Tuesday before sliding back to around Monday levels.

* Solar power production in Germany is expected to increase 920 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 5.5 GW, the data showed.

* French wind output is expected to rise by 970 MW to 2.9 GW on Friday, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability fell by 2.1 percentage points to 70.6% of installed total capacity as one reactor went offline.

* Daily power usage in Germany is expected to drop by 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 58.3 GW on Friday, while consumption in France is forecast to fall by 130 MW to 49.2 GW day on day, the data showed.

* German baseload for delivery next year dropped 16.6% to 116 euros/MWh, tracking falling carbon and fuel prices.

* The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery was untraded after closing at 172 euros/MWh Wednesday.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances dropped 1.6% to 58.20 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 fell 30.8% to $126 a tonne, a two week low.

* Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera has summoned utilities CEOs to discuss regulatory changes on pricing. ($1 = 0.8649 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WATE

Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A group studying the economics of offshore wind energy in the U.S. says building and operating the nascent industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years. The report by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind comes as states on both coasts […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Teresa Ribera
The Independent

House prices and rents ‘set to rise amid demand and supply imbalance’

House prices and rents are on an upward trend amid a “striking” imbalance between demand and supply, according to surveyors.The number of newly agreed house sales dipped for the third month in a row in September, with a net balance of 15% of property professionals reporting a decline rather than an increase in sales, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.But a lack of available stock is creating competition among buyers, which is putting an upward pressure on prices, it said.Some 68% of professionals reported house prices rising rather than falling.And a net balance of 35% reported a fall...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Global shortages cloud outlook for powerhouse Germany

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides shortages in materials, the surge was driven by one-off tax effects related to the pandemic, as well as sharp rises in energy prices -- a phenomenon seen across Europe -- which rose by 14.3 percent. 
BUSINESS
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record high already on Monday after rising 12 per cent.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Warns of Big Natural Gas Price Increases

(Des Moines, IA) — MidAmerican Energy is warning natural gas customers the cost of heating is going to be a lot more this winter. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says gas prices on the open market last year were really low and this year it’s the exact opposite. He says global demand is up while production here in the U.S. and storage are down. Greenwood says residential customers can likely expect their total bills to increase anywhere from 46 to 96 percent. He says MidAmerican takes some steps to try and mitigate the price of natural gas by locking in purchase contracts before prices go up.
DES MOINES, IA
Phys.org

A quick end to oil won't save the climate

"We need to invest heavily in renewable energy and ensure that it becomes competitive in international markets," says Espen Moe. Moe is a political scientist and professor in NTNU's Department of Sociology and Political Science. He is studying which factors are slowing the transition to greener technologies. He agrees with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Spare wind energy could power hydrogen storage to supply UK in winter

Renewable hydrogen produced by energy from UK wind farms which is then stored in disused oil and gas fields could help to avoid future winter energy supply crunches without exacerbating climate change. According to new research published by the Energy Networks Association (ENA), the country’s wind and solar farms produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

China faces power-price rise; metal output at risk

China's energy crisis is likely to mean higher electricity prices, forcing the nation's army of metal smelters to reduce output and threatening the industrial activity that has underpinned the nation's recovery from the pandemic. In a bid to increase power generation, the government will allow electricity prices to rise by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
