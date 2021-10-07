Tracking your ad campaign to maximise sales and ROI

Even before Covid-19 forced us to adapt to working, educating and socializing from home, our behavior was already being changed by the digitalization of many aspects of our world. The last decade has hastened the shift to a digital economy, which makes up anywhere from 4.5 to 15.5 percent of world GDP, and consumers expect seamless experiences across channels as a result. All of this activity is significantly ramping up the amount of data we are creating, capturing, copying and consuming around the world — about 59ZB in 2020, with a forecasted 175ZB by 2025 — which is making consumers more protective of the information they share with brands.

