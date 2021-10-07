CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tracking your ad campaign to maximise sales and ROI

The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith consumers spoilt for choice in-store and bombarded with messaging from numerous marketing channels, how do you monitor how your latest ad campaign is driving your brand?. Creating a buzz, especially when launching a new brand or product, will have a range of objectives, from recall to ultimately driving sales. Identifying consumers’ opinions and attitudes to evaluate how they connect and resonate intuitively with your brand helps provide a measure of its strength and engagement and is at the heart of understanding brand performance.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Global marketers are making headway with improving diversity in campaigns

Marketers are doing a better job of featuring diverse people in their campaigns, fuelled by major social movements, such as Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate. These movements last year drove brands to launch and develop existing anti-racism pledges and research and, according to research, is starting to have an impact.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Watch the winners get revealed at The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising APAC

The 2021 winners of The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising APAC have now been revealed – and if you missed the live show, you can catch up on-demand right here. The winners’ ceremony was broadcast live on Wednesday. You can watch the replay above and see the winners in full on the awards website.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roi#Advertising#Ad Campaign
The Drum

Publishers and Brands View Commerce Content as a Key Revenue Driver

Two new reports from impact.com show brands with at least 20 content publisher partners are 2X as likely to see increased revenue and publishers expect revenue from commerce content to grow by more than 50%. London, UK —October 13, 2021—impact.com, the leading global partnership management. platform supporting over 480K active...
MARKETS
The Drum

CIM study: 49% of marketers weary of sustainability ads amid ‘greenwashing’ backlash

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has provided fresh insight into the quandary faced by UK marketers seeking to promote their sustainability credentials, with half fearing that they will be tarred with the ‘greenwashing’ brush. Marketers tread on egg shells. Consumers have become more engaged on sustainability issues than ever before,...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Marketers must move beyond generational targeting – or risk alienating audiences

Marketers are still wedded to reductive understandings of generational identity. Jane Hovey of agency Vivaldi argues that to reach the right audiences, communications professionals need to move past generational generalizations. The recent ad by Virgin Media, ‘Faster brings us closer,’ refreshingly celebrates intergenerational musical connection, spotlighting a father and daughter...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Drum

Influencer Marketing - Why bigger Isn't Always Better

Antoinette is a Digital PR & Outreach Executive at Honcho, but she also has extensive experience as a micro-influencer on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where her fashion content has been viewed millions of times. Here she breaks down the burgeoning world of micro-influencing, and why it should be a part of your strategy in 2021.
MARKETING
The Drum

5 things marketers need to thrive in this moment and the next

Even before Covid-19 forced us to adapt to working, educating and socializing from home, our behavior was already being changed by the digitalization of many aspects of our world. The last decade has hastened the shift to a digital economy, which makes up anywhere from 4.5 to 15.5 percent of world GDP, and consumers expect seamless experiences across channels as a result. All of this activity is significantly ramping up the amount of data we are creating, capturing, copying and consuming around the world — about 59ZB in 2020, with a forecasted 175ZB by 2025 — which is making consumers more protective of the information they share with brands.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Why marketers need to understand NFTs and how to get started

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become one of the hot topics for marketers but few brands are really getting it right in the metaverse. The Drum and Adcolony brought together experts from Coca-Cola, Dole and VaynerNFT to talk about how they’ve had successes and how other brands can get started. Speaking...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Why customer engagement became disengagement… and how to fix it

Empathy, authenticity, and a rise in online communities are among the factors that should inform how brands interact with their customers. The pandemic has forced brands to confront their own shortcomings, according to Marius Bartsch, head of customer engagement at Digitas UK. “We’ve seen this magnifying glass held over brands...
RETAIL
helpnetsecurity.com

How to maximize your security budget while demonstrating ROI

The 2021 Positive Technologies Cybersecurity Threatscape report revealed that cyber attacks remain on the rise in the post-pandemic world, increasing by 17% compared to 2020. Ransomware remains the most-used malware by attackers. With the average ransom payment values up by a staggering 82 percent in 2021, it’s understandable why data breach concerns drive security spending. Businesses must be able to demonstrate to their customers and partners that they have clear and robust security measures in place.
COMPUTERS
The Drum

Social commerce closes in on e-commerce as preferred channel for SEA consumers

Social commerce continues to be on the rise in South East Asia as Covid-19 restrictions ease off in some parts of the region. In the first half of 2021, orders and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) jumped 102% and 91% respectively over the same period last year, IKala’s annual study ‘Riding the Pandemic Wave & Beyond’ found.
RETAIL
The Drum

Global activation concept for Elvis Communications

Elvis is a digital-first, leading creative agency. It believes in integrating digital thinking into traditional communications from the offset, resulting in dynamic campaigns that are designed to work on every screen. Elvis’s mission is to help people and brands grow using unexpected and unforgettable creativity. The Challenge. Elvis proposed running...
ECONOMY
The Drum

A 2022 planning guide for every B2B marketer

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Budget planning is hot on the minds of...
MARKETS
The Drum

Criteo: over half of British consumers think SVOD offers better value

More than half of Brits think streaming services provide better value for money than cable and have better content than traditional TV, according to consumer data platform Criteo. Despite consumer preference for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) content, Criteo’s ‘The State of Video and Connected TV’ report revealed one-third of UK consumers...
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Peter Field and IPA: purpose campaigns drive customer acquisition and market share

Brand purpose campaigns drive 15% more market share growth than marketing campaigns that don’t focus on purpose, according to new statistics from marketing and advertising researcher Peter Field. The research, published today by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), shows that brand campaigns that include a social or environmental...
MARKETS
The Drum

Marketers, it’s time to get realistic about the next wave of Covid-19

At the start of the pandemic, brands jumped to create communications plans relevant to addressing the myriad of effects it has on their consumers. Today, however, while news of vaccine mandates and pushed back back-to-office dates continues to break, brands are remaining noticeably quiet about the Covid-19 resurgence from a brand perspective. Here’s what marketers need to be thinking about.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediapost.com

iSpot.tv Buys DRMetrix, With Focus On Tracking Addressable Ads, New Formats

Anticipating a continued surge in direct-to-consumer and direct-response marketers' activity on national legacy TV platforms, iSpot.tv has acquired DRMetrix, a real-time TV ad measurement company focused on D2C and direct-response advertisers. Terms were not disclosed. The deal will expand tracking for new formats, such as addressable ad creative, which can...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy