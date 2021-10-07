CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Washington D.C. Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cJnzGwC00 The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Washington D.C., 62.4% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Washington D.C. is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Oct. 5, Washington D.C. has received about 1,228,200 vaccinations and administered about 82.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 61,331 confirmed cases of the virus in Washington D.C. as of Oct. 5 -- or 8,960 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 69.5% 435,247 5,017
2 Maine 69.0% 924,131 6,834
3 Connecticut 69.0% 2,464,693 10,946
4 Rhode Island 68.9% 728,787 16,336
5 Massachusetts 68.1% 4,702,253 11,788
6 New Jersey 64.5% 5,748,260 13,017
7 Maryland 64.5% 3,895,540 8,874
8 New York 64.0% 12,511,620 12,494
9 New Mexico 63.6% 1,332,380 12,113
10 Washington D.C. 62.4% 426,895 8,960
11 Washington 62.2% 4,685,496 8,771
12 New Hampshire 61.9% 840,195 8,903
13 Oregon 61.6% 2,581,492 7,915
14 Virginia 61.2% 5,209,839 10,247
15 Colorado 60.4% 3,442,553 11,825
16 California 59.4% 23,482,292 11,897
17 Minnesota 58.7% 3,293,694 12,739
18 Florida 58.3% 12,421,289 16,840
19 Delaware 58.3% 563,872 13,919
20 Pennsylvania 58.2% 7,455,024 11,283
21 Hawaii 58.1% 825,118 5,469
22 Wisconsin 56.9% 3,306,845 14,005
23 Nebraska 55.1% 1,063,886 13,883
24 Iowa 54.3% 1,712,414 14,435
25 Illinois 53.6% 6,824,845 12,800
26 Kentucky 52.9% 2,363,081 15,564
27 Michigan 52.6% 5,260,265 11,599
28 Arizona 52.2% 3,747,008 15,372
29 Texas 52.1% 14,958,248 14,175
30 South Dakota 52.1% 459,518 16,489
31 Utah 52.0% 1,643,039 16,140
32 Nevada 51.9% 1,575,904 13,918
33 Kansas 51.6% 1,501,221 14,127
34 North Carolina 50.7% 5,263,543 13,485
35 Ohio 50.6% 5,909,570 12,231
36 Alaska 50.5% 372,563 15,032
37 Montana 49.1% 521,457 14,309
38 Indiana 49.0% 3,277,797 14,435
39 South Carolina 48.4% 2,463,199 16,911
40 Missouri 48.4% 2,965,555 13,468
41 Oklahoma 48.2% 1,901,780 15,641
42 Tennessee 46.3% 3,136,795 18,271
43 Georgia 46.2% 4,855,141 15,039
44 Arkansas 46.1% 1,387,937 16,526
45 Louisiana 45.7% 2,130,560 15,921
46 North Dakota 44.7% 339,385 17,602
47 Mississippi 43.8% 1,307,770 16,381
48 Alabama 43.2% 2,111,925 16,396
49 Idaho 42.8% 750,824 14,842
50 Wyoming 42.1% 243,192 15,780
51 West Virginia 40.2% 726,445 13,550

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
wcbi.com

Thousands protest vaccine mandates at Mississippi rallies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands recently rallied against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at protests held on Mississippi’s coast and in its capital. The Sun Herald reports that upwards of 1,500 workers and their family members waved homemade signs and flags along U.S. 90 near the entrance to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday. Some employees traveled north the next day to protest the vaccine requirement in Jackson alongside hundreds of other Mississippians. About 1,400 people attended a rally hosted by the Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights a few blocks away, across the street from the Capitol. President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements in September for as many as 100 million American workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

60K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy