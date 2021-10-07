Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 63.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

As of Oct. 5, New Mexico has received about 2,960,900 vaccinations and administered about 95.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 253,815 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of Oct. 5 -- or 12,113 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

