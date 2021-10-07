Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up
The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 63.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.
As of Oct. 5, New Mexico has received about 2,960,900 vaccinations and administered about 95.1% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 253,815 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of Oct. 5 -- or 12,113 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.
These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Vermont
|69.5%
|435,247
|5,017
|2
|Maine
|69.0%
|924,131
|6,834
|3
|Connecticut
|69.0%
|2,464,693
|10,946
|4
|Rhode Island
|68.9%
|728,787
|16,336
|5
|Massachusetts
|68.1%
|4,702,253
|11,788
|6
|New Jersey
|64.5%
|5,748,260
|13,017
|7
|Maryland
|64.5%
|3,895,540
|8,874
|8
|New York
|64.0%
|12,511,620
|12,494
|9
|New Mexico
|63.6%
|1,332,380
|12,113
|10
|Washington D.C.
|62.4%
|426,895
|8,960
|11
|Washington
|62.2%
|4,685,496
|8,771
|12
|New Hampshire
|61.9%
|840,195
|8,903
|13
|Oregon
|61.6%
|2,581,492
|7,915
|14
|Virginia
|61.2%
|5,209,839
|10,247
|15
|Colorado
|60.4%
|3,442,553
|11,825
|16
|California
|59.4%
|23,482,292
|11,897
|17
|Minnesota
|58.7%
|3,293,694
|12,739
|18
|Florida
|58.3%
|12,421,289
|16,840
|19
|Delaware
|58.3%
|563,872
|13,919
|20
|Pennsylvania
|58.2%
|7,455,024
|11,283
|21
|Hawaii
|58.1%
|825,118
|5,469
|22
|Wisconsin
|56.9%
|3,306,845
|14,005
|23
|Nebraska
|55.1%
|1,063,886
|13,883
|24
|Iowa
|54.3%
|1,712,414
|14,435
|25
|Illinois
|53.6%
|6,824,845
|12,800
|26
|Kentucky
|52.9%
|2,363,081
|15,564
|27
|Michigan
|52.6%
|5,260,265
|11,599
|28
|Arizona
|52.2%
|3,747,008
|15,372
|29
|Texas
|52.1%
|14,958,248
|14,175
|30
|South Dakota
|52.1%
|459,518
|16,489
|31
|Utah
|52.0%
|1,643,039
|16,140
|32
|Nevada
|51.9%
|1,575,904
|13,918
|33
|Kansas
|51.6%
|1,501,221
|14,127
|34
|North Carolina
|50.7%
|5,263,543
|13,485
|35
|Ohio
|50.6%
|5,909,570
|12,231
|36
|Alaska
|50.5%
|372,563
|15,032
|37
|Montana
|49.1%
|521,457
|14,309
|38
|Indiana
|49.0%
|3,277,797
|14,435
|39
|South Carolina
|48.4%
|2,463,199
|16,911
|40
|Missouri
|48.4%
|2,965,555
|13,468
|41
|Oklahoma
|48.2%
|1,901,780
|15,641
|42
|Tennessee
|46.3%
|3,136,795
|18,271
|43
|Georgia
|46.2%
|4,855,141
|15,039
|44
|Arkansas
|46.1%
|1,387,937
|16,526
|45
|Louisiana
|45.7%
|2,130,560
|15,921
|46
|North Dakota
|44.7%
|339,385
|17,602
|47
|Mississippi
|43.8%
|1,307,770
|16,381
|48
|Alabama
|43.2%
|2,111,925
|16,396
|49
|Idaho
|42.8%
|750,824
|14,842
|50
|Wyoming
|42.1%
|243,192
|15,780
|51
|West Virginia
|40.2%
|726,445
|13,550
Comments / 0