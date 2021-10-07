CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Alaska Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cJnz74u00 The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Alaska, 50.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Alaska appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Oct. 5, Alaska has received about 1,077,800 vaccinations and administered about 74.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 110,850 confirmed cases of the virus in Alaska as of Oct. 5 -- or 15,032 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alaska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 69.5% 435,247 5,017
2 Maine 69.0% 924,131 6,834
3 Connecticut 69.0% 2,464,693 10,946
4 Rhode Island 68.9% 728,787 16,336
5 Massachusetts 68.1% 4,702,253 11,788
6 New Jersey 64.5% 5,748,260 13,017
7 Maryland 64.5% 3,895,540 8,874
8 New York 64.0% 12,511,620 12,494
9 New Mexico 63.6% 1,332,380 12,113
10 Washington D.C. 62.4% 426,895 8,960
11 Washington 62.2% 4,685,496 8,771
12 New Hampshire 61.9% 840,195 8,903
13 Oregon 61.6% 2,581,492 7,915
14 Virginia 61.2% 5,209,839 10,247
15 Colorado 60.4% 3,442,553 11,825
16 California 59.4% 23,482,292 11,897
17 Minnesota 58.7% 3,293,694 12,739
18 Florida 58.3% 12,421,289 16,840
19 Delaware 58.3% 563,872 13,919
20 Pennsylvania 58.2% 7,455,024 11,283
21 Hawaii 58.1% 825,118 5,469
22 Wisconsin 56.9% 3,306,845 14,005
23 Nebraska 55.1% 1,063,886 13,883
24 Iowa 54.3% 1,712,414 14,435
25 Illinois 53.6% 6,824,845 12,800
26 Kentucky 52.9% 2,363,081 15,564
27 Michigan 52.6% 5,260,265 11,599
28 Arizona 52.2% 3,747,008 15,372
29 Texas 52.1% 14,958,248 14,175
30 South Dakota 52.1% 459,518 16,489
31 Utah 52.0% 1,643,039 16,140
32 Nevada 51.9% 1,575,904 13,918
33 Kansas 51.6% 1,501,221 14,127
34 North Carolina 50.7% 5,263,543 13,485
35 Ohio 50.6% 5,909,570 12,231
36 Alaska 50.5% 372,563 15,032
37 Montana 49.1% 521,457 14,309
38 Indiana 49.0% 3,277,797 14,435
39 South Carolina 48.4% 2,463,199 16,911
40 Missouri 48.4% 2,965,555 13,468
41 Oklahoma 48.2% 1,901,780 15,641
42 Tennessee 46.3% 3,136,795 18,271
43 Georgia 46.2% 4,855,141 15,039
44 Arkansas 46.1% 1,387,937 16,526
45 Louisiana 45.7% 2,130,560 15,921
46 North Dakota 44.7% 339,385 17,602
47 Mississippi 43.8% 1,307,770 16,381
48 Alabama 43.2% 2,111,925 16,396
49 Idaho 42.8% 750,824 14,842
50 Wyoming 42.1% 243,192 15,780
51 West Virginia 40.2% 726,445 13,550

24/7 Wall St.

