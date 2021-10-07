Holden wins his seventh Little Guy Nationals race

Hello race fans. There are only two more weekends of racing left in the 2021 season. This weekend, weather permitting the BRP Modified Tour will return to Latrobe Speedway for their second race at that track this season. Then the following weekend will be the grand finale of local auto racing as the 13th Annual Steel City Stampede will be held at Lernerville Speedway which will feature 10 different divisions and end with a 100-lap Enduro. And don't let us forget that in Clarion the Autumn Leaf Festival is taking place which is very important to the town of Clarion. I just hope that the weather cooperates better for Friday Craft Day and Saturday Parade Day then it did last weekend for the car show.