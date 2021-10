But in the fourth generation they shall return here, for the iniquity of the Amorites is not yet complete. Genesis 15:16. An old friend of mine once made the statement, “after three days, relatives and fish begin to stink.” It’s always nice to see our family, but after they are at our house for an extended period of time, many of us are ready for a break from the pressure of things. Sometimes it’s a good idea to visit more often, but not stay as long.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO