Starting at 6:43 p.m. Monday and for the next hour, the Escondido Fire Dept. responded to 13 calls related to lightning. According to the EFD’s Emergency Preparedness Manager Jeff Murdock, “Majority were for small fires started by the lightning. A few were related to wires down and one minor injury that did not require a trip to the hospital. I am unaware of any property damage or serious injuries related to the lightning.”

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO