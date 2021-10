On Saturday Continental High Volleyball traveled to Lima Senior for non league action. The Pirates took the Spartans to pick up their second win of the year. Continental took the first game 25-15. The Spartans fought back and took the second game 25-19. The Pirates picked up win 2 of the set with a 25-23 score. The Pirates took the match by winning game 4, 25-13.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO