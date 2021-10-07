CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares rose 0.4% to $34.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $2.17 per share on revenue of $428.16 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.2% to $218.41 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) agreed to sell its MoPub mobile ad unit to AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter shares gained 2% to $62.50 in after-hours trading, while AppLovin shares climbed 9.5% to $84.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $993.09 million before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares fell 0.1% to $62.25 in after-hours trading.

