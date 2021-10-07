CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarion, PA

Mr. Renier, listen up

By Fred Shick
Clarion News
 7 days ago

This letter is in response to Karl Renier's letter of Sept. 23 in the CLARION NEWS. Karl, you sure aren't following your advice on your letter titled, "Stop hating, start listening." It sounds more like you hate than you listen. Also, you had to copy from my writings to get...

www.theclarionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton predicts Trump’s 2024 decision as she hits out at ‘cult’ GOP

In a TV appearance on Monday, Hillary Clinton spoke about the prospect of Donald Trump running again for the presidency in 2024.“If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee,” the former secretary of state told the panel of ABC’s The View.Ms Clinton spoke about a range of political issues during the discussion, including saying that the US is still “in the midst of a concerted, well-funded, effort to undermine American democracy”.Guest host Sherri Shepherd asked Ms Clinton what it says about the state of American democracy that 63 per cent of Republicans or Republican-leaning...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rimersburg, PA
Clarion, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Clarion, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
George Soros
Person
Eric Swalwell
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Trump's stance on debt ceiling extension

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. And tonight, we begin with a FOX News alert. The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, will be here in just a moment.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Republicons#Cnn#Msnbc#Abc#Cbs#The Democratic Party#Shearer Shick#Americans#Taliban#Communist Party#Chinese#Muslim
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: GOP hands Trump the party

“Nine months ago, Republicans were questioning DONALD TRUMP’s place as the lead fixture of their party. Saturday night provided the clearest evidence yet that they want him right there.”. This morning’s must-read piece comes from Meridith McGraw, reporting from Saturday night’s Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where we saw...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy